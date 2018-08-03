Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Mayans MC Might Feature Jax's Son Abel

Charlie Hunnam‘s late antihero Jax will (obviously) be MIA in Mayans MC, but might his two (very much alive) children, Abel and Thomas — turn up in FX’s forthcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff? (Mayans MC picks up four years after Jax’s death in Sons of Anarchy‘s series finale, which would make Abel and Thomas roughly 10-years-old and 6-years-old, respectively.) Sons of Anarchy Episodes to Rewatch Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“I do think it would be interesting to see Jax’s sons faced with the reality of who their father was,” Kurt Sutter, EP of both Sons and Mayans, told reporters Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour. “Jax basically said [to ex-wife] Wendy, ‘Do not paint my existence and my life in any glamorous way. Tell my sons that I’m a scum, and I’m a murderer, and they should have nothing to do with me.’ Because he didn’t want them to face the same obstacles, the same draw to lineage that he had. To me, there’s potentially something interesting to see how that may manifest. But that would be down the line.”

The Anarchy offshoot, which debuts Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10/9c, centers on EZ Reyes (Revolution alum JD Pardo), a fresh-out-of-prison prison prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. The supporting cast includes Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), Sarah Bolger (Once Upon a Time), Richard Cabral (American Crime) and Michael Irby (The Unit).