The Four Finale: Did the Right Singer Win Season 2? Watch and Weigh In

After another season of asking its contestants if they’re “ready to eat,” The Four on Thursday revealed the finalist’s last meal: each other.

Sharaya J, Leah Jenea, James Graham and Whitney Reign went head to head (…to head to head) in the grand finale, their last chance to impress the judges and win the elusive grand prize.

Whitney kicked off Round 1, powering through her sinus infection to deliver a fierce rendition of “Lady Marmalade” (Moulin Rouge edition!), followed by Leah, who put her own soulful spin on Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.” Next came Sharaya’s take on The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juciy,” then James’ smooth and sexy — if not super exciting — version of Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.”

After being announced as the winner of this four-way musical melee, Sharaya chose to face off against Whitney in Round 2. And in keeping with the show’s beastly imagery, it was like watching a hungry lioness mauling a wounded gazelle. Unfortunately, Whitney’s cover of Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” suffered under the weight of her sickness, making her easy pickins for Sharaya to devour.

This left Leah (armed with Jill Scott’s “Golden”) and James (bringing Adele’s “Hello”) to duke it out for the other spot in the season’s final battle. Both singers gave it their all, but it was clear — even during the eye roll-inducing commercial break — that James would be moving on to challenge Sharaya.

Following James and Sharaya’s final battle, the judges admitted to being torn. Diddy told Sharaya that it would be a “no-brainer” to crown her the winner “if James didn’t just do what he did.” Alas, he did do what he did, resulting in him winning Season 2.

“Thank you all so much,” James said, struggling to speak. “I honestly am in shock right now. Thank you, everyone, so much. Sharaya, I love you.”

“This is my boo right here,” Sharaya replied. “We both came to fight — and the best woman won.”

Your thoughts on James’ victory? Cast a vote for the singer you would have crowned below, then drop a comment with your rationale.