TVLine Items: B&B's Bridget Returns, JT's Fox Game Show and More

The doctor is in at The Bold and the Beautiful: Ashley Jones will reprise her role as Dr. Bridget Forrester, who returns for a very special family occasion, Soap Opera Digest reports.

“Bridget is surprised to see some faces she hasn’t seen in awhile,” the actress told the site.

Jones, who joined the CBS soap in 2004, last appeared in a February 2016 episode.

* Fox has ordered the game show Spin the Wheel, hosted by Dax Shepard (Parenthood) and executive-produced by Justin Timberlake, for the 2018-19 season. Each episode gives contestants the opportunity to win over $20 million by correctly answering trivia questions, adding more cash to the wheel’s wedges.

* Donald Faison (Scrubs) has joined the cast of Denis Leary’s USA Network crime thriller pilot Erase as the ex-NYPD partner and closest friend of Leary’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Chrishell Hartley will return to Days of Our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway in early 2019, per Soap Opera Digest.

* Cate Blanchett will guest-star in an upcoming episode of IFC’s Documentary Now! as a Marina Abramovic-type performance artist. Documentary Now! returns for Season 3 in February.

* Yadira Guevara-Prip (Supernatural) and Nesta Cooper (Travelers) have landed series-regular roles in Apple’s straight-to-series drama See, per Deadline.

