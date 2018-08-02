The 100's Henry Ian Cusick Reveals Whether Kane Will Appear in Season 6, Reflects on 'Gross' Cannibal Storyline

Fans of The 100 shouldn’t count out Marcus Kane just yet.

“I’m going to be on Season 6 of The 100,” actor Henry Ian Cusick told reporters Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour, where he was promoting his new Fox drama The Passage.

“Who knows how long The 100 is going to go, how long this show is going to go?” he told TVLine during a follow-up interview. “At the moment, I’m just in a very fortunate position that I’m on both, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Speculation about Cusick’s future on the show began when he was cast in a series regular role on the upcoming Mark-Paul Gosselaar vampire series, then escalated when his character was stabbed — and had his face bitten into! — during last week’s episode. But because that was only the first part of the fifth season finale, Cusick reminded us, “There’s just one more episode left to see how badly he was injured.”

In addition to Cusick’s future in the world of The 100, we also asked about his recent past — specifically about the human “meat cubes” his character had to reluctantly choke down this season.

“It was definitely vegan,” he said. “Whatever it was, it was vegetarian-friendly. I don’t eat meat! But it wasn’t very tasty, and you didn’t want to eat more than one. It was pretty gross.”

Your thoughts on Kane's past, present and future on The 100?