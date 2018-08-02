Rob Lowe to Host Mental Obstacle Course Competition for Fox

This show is literally up Rob Lowe’s alley.

Fox announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that it has tapped its erstwhile Grinder to host Mental Samurai, which is touted as “the first-ever obstacle course…for the mind.”

“When I was 15, I won big on The $10,000 Pyramid. I’ve loved mental competition shows ever since,” Lowe shared in a statement. “For me, Mental Samurai is addicting. Every time you play, you think: This time I’m gonna win! But this very simple game is almost impossible to crack.”

In each episode of Mental Samurai, which will premiere during the 2018-19 TV season, contestants battle the boundaries of their minds to answer questions accurately with speed and precision. But as they do so, players will also have to contend with being transported around the game show’s set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule that is capable of rotating 360 degrees.

As host and a producer on the series, “Rob Lowe is the real deal. We’re incredibly lucky to have someone… who brings an unparalleled zeal to each of his projects,” said Warner Bros. unscripted chief Mike Darnell in a statement. “He’s the perfect partner for this new series that is a literal thrill ride for your brain.”