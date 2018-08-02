The Masked Singer Celebrity Singing Competition to Air on Fox in January

What if Masquerade Party, What’s My Line? and The Voice had a baby?

Fox announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that it has greenlit The Masked Singer, a new celebrity competition based on a Korean format.

Set to air in January 2019, The Masked Singer pits tune-carrying celebs against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume (complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity). Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will serve as panelists and play “detective” alongside host (of course) Nick Cannon.

The celebrities set to appear on The Masked Singer have collectively amassed 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-platinum albums, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles (?!). As they compete, the secret singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while viewers might pick up on tiny hints buried throughout the show. One singer is eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

“There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world’s attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America,” executive producer Craig Plestis said in a statement. Added Fox Broadcasting’s unscripted chief Rob Wade, “This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I’ve ever seen. It’s a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox.”