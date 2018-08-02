Last Man Standing: Tim Allen's Title Character Won't Stump for Trump

Tim Allen’s conservative political beliefs may bleed into Last Man Standing, but the sitcom will be a Donald Trump-free zone. Asked whether Allen’s titular character, Mike Baxter, will express support for the current POTUS when the revived comedy makes its Fox debut this fall, Gary Newman told reporters Thursday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, “The producers’ plans are simply not to address whether or not he might be a Trump supporter… That could change during the season, but there are no plans at this time… Clearly he’s a character with a conservative viewpoint. “

Last Man‘s axing at ABC in 2017 after six seasons caused a bit of an uproar, with some speculating that Allen’s well-vocalized, right-wing beliefs may have been a factor. Allen himself added fuel to the conspiracy theory last fall, telling Norm Macdonald Live, “There’s nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative.” ABC’s top exec, Channing Dungey, disputed the claim, however, insisting the sitcom was axed after “we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Friday.”

Premiering Friday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c — in its old ABC time slot, natch — Last Man Standing stars Allen as a married father of three girls who tries to maintain his manliness despite being surrounded by women.

In addition to Allen, Nancy Travis is back as Vanessa Baxter, while other returning cast includes Amanda Fuller (Kristin Baxter), Christoph Sanders (Kyle Anderson), Jonathan Adams (as Chuck Larabee), Jordan Masterson (Ryan Vogelson) and Hector Elizondo (Ed Alzate).

Kaitlyn Dever will return and recur as the Baxters’ youngest daughter, Eve, while the roles of Mandy and Boyd (Kristin’s son) are in the process of being recast.