House of Cards' Michael Kelly Joins Amazon's Jack Ryan for Season 2

House of Cards star Michael Kelly has already lined up another cushy government job: He’s joining the cast of the upcoming Amazon thriller Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as a series regular for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Kelly will play Mike November, a “smart, seasoned career field officer in the CIA” who works with CIA analyst Jack Ryan (played by The Office alum John Krasinski) and Ryan’s boss Jim Greer (The Wire‘s Wendell Pierce) throughout Season 2. Jack Ryan — which debuts Aug. 31 on the streaming service and promises a fresh take on the iconic Tom Clancy action hero — locked down an early second-season renewal back in April. The sophomore season will see Jack Ryan “confront the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America,” per Amazon.

A three-time Emmy nominee, Kelly is entering his final season as ruthless chief of staff Doug Stamper on Netflix’s House of Cards, which wraps up a six-season run this fall. His other TV credits include Person of Interest, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and The Sopranos.

Also joining the Jack Ryan cast in Season 2: Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as German intelligence officer Harriet “Harry” Baumann, and John Hoogenakker (Colony, Chicago Fire) as CIA black-ops agent Matice.