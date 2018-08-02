Charisma Carpenter's 'Naughty' 9-1-1 Visit Postponed by Network Censors

Charisma Carpenter has been put on hold by 9-1-1, after Fox censors spiked the R-rated crisis that would have befallen her character.

“It was naughty,” showrunner Tim Minear explained to TVLine on Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour. “We were all set to go, and Standards and Practices would just not let me do it.”

As first reported by TVLine, Carpenter — who previously worked with Minear on Angel — was to play a woman who finds herself “stuck between a rock and a hard place,” it was teased at the time. Minear at TCA elaborated that Carpenter’s character was going to dial 9-1-1 when her lover collapses dead atop her while hopped up on Viagra. Because of vaginal “clamping” going on at the time of the man’s heart attack, he wound up “stuck” inside his lover — a real-life situation known as penis captivus.

Though a similar case figured into a storyline on CBS’ Code Black, Fox’s own Standards and Practices department declined to give 9-1-1 a green light. “Our version was different,” Minear noted.

Minear remains committed to doing right by Carpenter in a future episode of Fox’s hit drama.

“As soon as I have the perfect thing for Charisma, she will be on the show,” he said. “I was so looking forward to working with her again, I’ve got to find the other perfect role.”

Minear then had to point out, “Last season I used Sean Maher, from Firefly, in a scene where a 7-foot tapeworm came out of a guy’s ass. So apparently that was OK!”