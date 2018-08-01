Originals Series Finale: EP Breaks Down Klaus and Caroline's 'Closure' Moment (Plus, Watch Their Deleted Scene)

The following article contains major spoilers from the series finale of The Originals. Proceed at your own risk.

Of all the loose ends remaining to be tied in The Originals‘ series finale, the most highly anticipated came in the form of closure for Klaus and Caroline, one of the most intense — and eternally debatable — romances in the Vampire Diaries franchise.

Wednesday’s final hour, which ended with Klaus’ foreshadowed demise, also gave us our final “Klaroline” interaction, which included another long-awaited kiss.

TVLine spoke with series creator Julie Plec about Klaus and Caroline’s romantic conclusion, including what could have happened between them if Klaus survived:

TVLINE | I love that you had Caroline play the voicemail Klaus left for her in The Vampire Diaries. How did it feel getting to revisit something you’d initially introduced five years ago?

The most fun thing to do when you’re bringing a series to a close is going back and scouring for everything you’ve left open. You do everything you can to pay homage to or bookend ideas that you introduced a long time ago. In the pilot episode we shot of The Originals, which we shot as its own standing piece, that scene was not in there. It was only in The Vampire Diaries episode that aired. So it’s really digging something up from the past, because anyone who watched The Originals without watching The Vampire Diaries would never have even seen that. But stuff like that is so much fun to be able to do.

TVLINE | Had Klaus lived, do you think the two could have eventually ended up together? Or, as Caroline said, was it really the chase that was the fun part?

I think they could have ended up together. They could have had a moment together, or a series of long moments together. As a fan, I didn’t want to dishonor Stefan by having Klaus become Caroline’s one true love. I certainly love the idea that, in time, you can learn to love someone new even after you’ve lost someone. Caroline’s got her own stuff to deal with; she’s got daughters who need her and a school she’s running. She’s got her own life. She’ll be OK. Klaus impacted her in really profound ways, but I think she’s going to be OK.

TVLINE | Speaking of the school she’s running, you mentioned at Comic-Con that Caroline will be missing for mysterious reasons at the start of Legacies. Does it have anything to do with her preparing the cure for Rebekah? Or am I reaching like Stretch Armstrong?

[Laughs] No, it’s something else. I should clarify: She’s not missing dramatically right away. There’s an episode where she doesn’t come home for something she should come home for, which opens the door to a mystery about why she’s been gone.

Your thoughts on Klaus and Caroline’s last hurrah? Grade the series finale below, then drop a comment with your full review.

–