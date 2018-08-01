Roswell, New Mexico: The Originals Vet Riley Voelkel Joins Cast of CW Reboot

The Originals might be coming to an imminent end, but Riley Voelkel is staying put at The CW.

The actress has joined the network’s forthcoming Roswell reboot in a recurring role, according to EW.com.

Ordered to series in May, The CW’s reimagining — officially titled Roswell, New Mexico — follows Liz Ortecho (Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jeanine Mason), a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants who discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush, Max: He’s an alien.

Voelkel will appear as Cameron, Max’s quick-witted partner at the Sheriff’s Department who has “the rare ability to break through Max’s stony cowboy facade.” Described as “scrappy, sexy and cool,” Cameron is difficult to rattle and prides herself on her realistic outlook.

Though her TV resume also includes roles on The Newsroom and American Horror Story, Voelkel is best known for her work as witch Freya Mikaelson on The Originals, where she has starred since 2014. And she isn’t the only CW veteran to be cast on the Roswell reimagining: The Originals‘ Nathan Parson will co-star as Max, and The Vampire Diaries‘ Michael Trevino will appear as Kyle Valenti, the son of the town’s sheriff.

Roswell, New Mexico — which hails from The Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie — will debut at midseason. Does Voelkel’s casting pique your interest?