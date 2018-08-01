TVLine Items: Hillary's Suffragette Project, Another GH Return and More

Hillary Clinton is bringing the suffragette movement to TV.

The former Secretary of State and presidential candidate is developing Elaine Weiss’ book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote into a small-screen movie or miniseries, per The Hollywood Reporter. Clinton — who will serve as an executive producer — has teamed with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television for the project, which does not yet have a writer.

The Woman’s Hour centers around the activists who led the decades-long fight to grant women the right to vote.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Donna Mills will reprise her General Hospital role as Madeline Reeves this August, EW.com reports. The character last appeared in September 2015, when she was sent to prison for the murder of Silas Clay.

* Netflix will debut the documentary Quincy, about legendary music producer Quincy Jones, on Friday, Sept. 21. The doc is co-directed by Jones’ daughter Rashida Jones.

* Shark Tank will welcome three new guest Sharks during Season 10 (premiering Sunday, Oct. 7): former NBA star Charles Barkley, Miami Dolphins vice-chairman Matt Higgins and former Shark Tank entrepreneur/Ring founder Jamie Siminoff.

* NBC’s fall sitcom I Feel Bad has promoted Brian George (The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld) and Madhur Jaffrey (New Girl, Psych) to series regulars, according to THR. George and Jaffrey guest-starred in the pilot as the parents of series star Sarayu Blue’s Emet.

* Timothy Hutton (American Crime) will play the U.S. president in FX’s drama pilot adaptation of the DC comic book series Y: The Last Man, our sister site Deadline reports.

* One Day at a Time co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett — who recurs on Jane the Virgin as a network exec — will appear in two episodes of the Netflix comedy as the new woman in the life of Penelope’s ex-husband, per Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?