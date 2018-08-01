Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Air Final Season This Fall on CNN

Bittersweet news for fans of the late Anthony Bourdain: CNN is moving forward with a 12th and final season of his beloved culinary travelogue Parts Unknown.

According to the L.A. Times, Bourdain completed production on just one episode of Season 12 before his untimely death, which featured a trip to Kenya with United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell. Of the remaining episodes, Bourdain’s Kenya trip will be the only one to feature his written narration, while subsequent installments will use a combination of audio gathered while shooting on location, as well as follow-up interviews with those who accompanied him during his travels.

Footage for subsequent Parts Unknown episodes had already been shot in Texas and New York, as well as Mexico, Spain and Indonesia. The series’ penultimate hour will feature cast and crew reminiscing about Bourdain, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, while the series finale will include fan reactions to the show and feature former guests from the past 12 seasons. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Bourdain took his own life on June 8 while on location in France. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his friend, French chef Eric Ripert.

Prior to the Peabody Award-winning Parts Unknown, Bourdain hosted the Food Network’s A Cook’s Tour and the Travel Channel’s No Reservations, for which he earned two Emmy awards.