ALF Reboot In the Works at WBTV

Earth to Gordon Shumway: Book an appointment with your groomer.

Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a reboot of the beloved ’80s alien sitcom ALF, TVLine has learned exclusively. The original series — which centered on a hairy, sarcastic extraterrestrial who is taken in by a middle-class family — ran for four seasons NBC, with the series finale airing March 24, 1990. All told, 102 episodes were produced. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Warner Bros. is searching for a writer to spearhead the update. A rep for the studio declined to comment for this story.

Despite being off the air for nearly three decades, ALF — an acronym for Alien Life Form — remains something of a hot pop culture property. In recent years, the title character has popped up (or been referenced) on a number of TV series (The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Big Bang Theory, Mr. Robot) and films (Guardians of the Galaxy, Hot Tub Time Machine). He has also appeared in commercials for DirecTV and Radio Shack, as well as the video game XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Reruns can currently be found on Me-TV and via the Starz app.

Paul Fusco was the puppeteer and voice behind the ALF character, as well as the seriess co-creator, writer, director and EP. It’s unclear what his involvement would be in the potential reboot.