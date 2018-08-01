Aidy Bryant Comedy Shrill Greenlit at Hulu — What Does This Mean for SNL?

Hulu is making some noise with Aidy Bryant. The streamer has placed a six-episode series order for Shrill, a comedy that finds the Saturday Night Live vet playing, per the logline, “a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body.” TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Based on Lindy West’s memoir Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, the series — exec produced by SNL overlord Lorne Michaels (as well as Elizabeth Banks) — centers on Bryant’s Annie, a journalist juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.

An insider tells TVLine that Shrill — which begins shooting this week — will not interfere with Bryant’s return to SNL this fall for Season 44.

The cast also includes Hedwig‘s John Cameron Mitchell (as Annie’s boss), comedian Lolly Adefope (as Annie’s BFF), People of Earth‘s Luka Jones (as Annie’s boyfriend) and relative newcomer Ian Owens (as Annie’s co-worker and friend).

Alexandra Rushfield (Parks and Recreation) will serve as showrunner and will share writing duties with West and Bryant. GLOW director Jesse Peretz will helm the premiere, with Portlandia‘s Carrie Brownstein on board to direct Episode 2.