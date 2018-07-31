General Hospital: Genie Francis to Return After Contract Controversy

Genie Francis just can’t stay away from Port Charles: The actress plans to return to General Hospital as Laura this fall.

According to TV Insider, Francis — who last appeared on the ABC soap’s Jan. 22 installment — will begin filming sometime in September, though it has not yet been announced when her new episodes will begin airing.

“I’m really excited for Genie to be rejoining the cast, and we have an amazing story for her,” said executive producer Frank Valentini.

Added Francis: “I’m looking forward to coming home, and I am really excited about this new invigorating storyline they have for Laura. I look forward to the next chapter of this prolific and historic character.”

The actress first joined General Hospital in 1976, left in 1984 and returned several times over the years, winning a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of Laura in 2007. She came back once more in 2015, a return that was tied to Anthony Geary’s final arc as Luke Spencer on the show.

Last January, though, ABC chose not to renew Francis’ series-regular contract on the soap, bumping her to recurring status, a controversial move that sparked an outcry from GH fans. At the time, Francis’ agent said conditions would have to be “ideal” for Francis to return to the series. Laura’s arc left off with the character traveling to Europe to care for her grandson, who had broken both of his legs.

