DWTS: Juniors: Adam Rippon, Mandy Moore and Val Chmerkovskiy to Judge

Dancing With the Stars has found its judges for this fall’s Juniors edition — and they’re no strangers to the ABC ballroom.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and longtime DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy will be sitting at the judges’ dais this October. The announcement was made on Monday’s Good Morning America broadcast.

Rippon, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, is also the reigning DWTS champ after he and pro Jenna Johnson triumphed in last May’s abbreviated all-athletes edition.

Moore, who famously choreographed the Oscar-winning 2016 film La La Land, has also produced dozens of routines for both DWTS and So You Think You Can Dance. She has multiple Emmy nominations under her belt and, in 2017, snagged the Outstanding Choreography trophy for a pair of DWTS Season 23 numbers.

Chmerkovskiy, of course, has served as a professional partner on 13 seasons of DWTS. He has won the Mirrorball trophy twice thus far: in Season 20 with actress Rumer Willis, and in Season 23 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Contestants for Dancing With the Stars: Juniors have yet to be announced. The series debuts with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 8/7c on ABC. Will this panel of judges entice you to watch?