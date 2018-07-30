24 Prequel Series Featuring a Young Jack Bauer in the Works at Fox

Jack is back… but he’s a bit younger than the last time you saw him.

Fox is developing a 24 prequel series centered on a young Jack Bauer, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with original creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran working on an idea “that tells the origin story of how Jack Bauer became Jack Bauer.” Longtime 24 executive producer Howard Gordon is also involved in developing the concept. The series is still in the early stages, but could be ready to air as soon as midseason.

Kiefer Sutherland starred as tough-as-nails anti-terrorism agent Jack Bauer during 24‘s original run on Fox from 2001 to 2010, winning an Emmy for the role in 2006. The new series, though, would presumably cast a different actor to play the young Jack. (Casting has not yet gotten underway.) Sutherland did reprise his role as Jack Bauer in 2014’s one-off revival 24: Live Another Day.

Fox attempted to reboot the franchise last year with 24: Legacy, starring Corey Hawkins instead of Sutherland — but it was cancelled after just one season. Following that, Fox chairman Dana Walden revealed that the network was working on a “very compelling” idea to continue the franchise.

Would you tune in to hear a young Jack Bauer say “dammit” in a 24 prequel? (And who should play him?) Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.