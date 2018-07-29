Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Gets Premiere Date (And It's Spooky)

We didn’t have to have witchy psychic powers to predict this: What other month would Netflix’s Sabrina series premiere in, huh?

The much-hyped Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will unveil its 10-episode first season (appropriately enough) on the Friday before Halloween: Oct. 26, TVLine has learned. The date was also announced during Netflix’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday.

Starring Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch, Sabrina “imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft,” per the official description. Along with Shipka, the Sabrina cast includes Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle (click here for a first look!), Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind Walker, Tati Gabrielle as her rival Prudence, Chance Perdomo as her cousin Ambrose, Bronson Pinchot as her villainous school principal George Hawthorne and Michelle Gomez as her possessed teacher Mary Wardell.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serves as creator and executive producer here, too — but producers have been tight-lipped about any possible crossovers between Riverdale and Sabrina. (Both sets of characters originated in the Archie comics.) “Right now, we’re not thinking about that,” Riverdale EP Jon Goldwater told TVLine back in April. “They’re two separate entities for now.”