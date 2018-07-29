Arrested Development's Future in Limbo

R.I.P, Arrested Development? At the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Sunday, Netflix’s VP or original content, Cindy Holland, weighed in on the controversy-plagued cult comedy’s future in the wake of that disastrous New York Times story in which Jessica Walter revealed that her embattled co-star, Jeffrey Tambor, had verbally harassed her.

“I actually don’t know if [Season 6] is a possibility or not,” Holland hedged. “We haven’t discussed it at all.”

In that now infamous NYT piece, Walter — who was interviewed alongside co-stars including Tambor, Jason Bateman, Tony Hale and David Cross — confessed through tears, “He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set.”

Bateman, Hale and Cross came under fire for continuing to defend Tambor — who had recently been fired from his role on Amazon’s Transparent after being accused of misconduct — throughout the interview. The trio issued separate apologies, but the damage was done, with Netflix taking the unprecedented step of cancelling all further Season 5 press activities.

Netflix has yet to announce when Season 5’s remaining eight episodes will be released.