Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Ending (!) the Week of July 29

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “TrueRoyalty.tv” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find The Sinner and three other season premieres, five season finales (including Dietland) and five series finales (FB-bye, Quantico!).

Sunday, July 29

9 pm Endeavour Season 5 finale (PBS)

10 pm The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis (Comedy Central)

Monday, July 30

9 pm Dietland Season 1 finale (AMC)

10 pm Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story docuseries premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler Season 1 finale (AMC)

Tuesday, July 31

12 am Casual final season premiere (Hulu; all eight episodes; watch trailer)

10 pm Making It series premiere (NBC)

12 am 100 Code series finale (WGN America; two episodes)

Wednesday, August 1

8 pm Alone Together Season 2 premiere (Freeform; two episodes)

9 pm The Originals series finale (The CW)

10 pm The Sinner Season 2 premiere (USA Network)

10 pm SIX series finale (History; officially cancelled)

Thursday, August 2

8 pm The Four Season 2 finale (Fox)

8 pm Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 1 finale (Freeform)

Friday, August 3

8 pm Quantico series finale (ABC; officially cancelled)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher returns from summer hiatus (HBO)

11:30 pm Animals Season 3 premiere (HBO)

12 am Random Acts of Flyness series premiere (HBO)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?