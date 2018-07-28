Horror Series THEM From Lena Waithe Snags 2-Season Amazon Order

Lena Waithe is taking her burgeoning TV empire to terrifying new heights. Amazon has placed a two-season order for THEM, a horror event series from the Master of None co-star and Chi creator.

The first season of the anthology series, dubbed THEM: Covenant, is set in 1953 and centers on Alfred and Lucky Emory, a couple who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on “a tree lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

The announcement was made Saturday at Amazon’s portion of the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour.

“My heart was still pounding an hour after I heard this pitch,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “The show is edge of your seat scary and addictive while also being provocative and socially relevant.”

Little Marvin is handling writing duties and will serve as an EP alongside Waithe, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, and Michael Connelly.

“Little Marvin’s script stayed with me for weeks after I read it,” said Waithe. “He’s written something that’s provocative and terrifying. The first season will speak to how frightening it was to be black in 1953. It will also remind us that being black in 2018 is just as horrifying. This anthology series will examine the cultural divides among all of us and explore us vs THEM in a way we’ve never seen before.”

In addition to the forthcoming second season of Showtime’s The Chi, Waithe is developing a lesbian-themed comedy for TBS.