Matthew Weiner's Mad Men Follow-Up The Romanoffs Gets Amazon Premiere Date, Star-Studded Teaser Trailer

Matthew Weiner‘s much-anticipated follow-up to Mad Men finally has a premiere date, not to mention a predictably inscrutable and spoiler-free teaser trailer. Amazon announced Saturday at its portion of the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour that the inaugural eight-episode season of Weiner’s contemporary anthology series, The Romanoffs, will drop on Friday, October 12.

The aforementioned promo — embedded above — features nary a frame of footage. Instead, the clip cycles through the names of all 34(!!!) cast members, including Mad Men alums Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

Written, directed and exec produced by Weiner, The Romanoffs — which was shot on location in three continents and seven countries — features eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. “There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs,” Weiner previously shared with our sister site Variety. “The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”

The cast also includes the previously announced Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Corey Stoll (The Strain), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Mike Doyle (Law & Order: SVU), JJ Field (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Janet Montgomery (Salem), and Paul Reiser (Mad About You).

Among the TV vets appearing in a guest-star capacity are Noah Wyle (Falling Skies, ER), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Cara Buono (Stranger Things, Mad Men), Ron Livingston (Boardwalk Empire, Sex and the City), Jon Tenney (The Closer, Major Crimes), Clea DuVall (Veep, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Annet Mahendru (The Americans).