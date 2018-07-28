Upload: Robbie Amell Sci-Fi Comedy From Greg Daniels Ordered at Amazon

Robbie Amell is entering the digital afterlife at Amazon. The streamer has handed a series order to Upload, a sci-fi sitcom starring the former Flash Firestorm and Pitch Perfect 3 scene-stealer Andy Allo, TVLine has learned.

The 10-episode comedy hails from executive producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein (The Office), and takes place in a world “where people who are near death can be ‘uploaded’ into a virtual afterlife of their choice,” according to the official logline. The year is 2033, and “secretly romantic, Brooklyn-born Nora works customer service for a luxurious virtual reality environment. When handsome L.A. party boy Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.” Daniels will serve as showrunner and direct the pilot.

“I’m thrilled to be… working with Greg and Howard on this new series,” Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “They’ve made some of the best comedies of the last three decades, and I know our Prime Video customers are in for a treat when Upload premieres.”

Daniels adds, “Amazon is the perfect place to make Upload because of their strong creative team, and because it’s a company that could actually one day host a digital afterlife. If I get in good with them, I’m hoping for a big discount on my first thousand years.”

A timetable for Upload‘s release has not yet been announced.