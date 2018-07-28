TVLine Items: Runaways on Freeform, Sneaky Pete Renewed and More

Marvel’s Runaways are about to make their basic cable debut.

Freeform has announced that it will air a special encore presentation of the Hulu drama’s pilot episode — which first debuted last November — on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 9/8c, following the Season 1 finale of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. No further episodes of Runaways are scheduled to air on the network at this time.

Runaways tells the story of a group of teens who uncover their parents’ evil secret society, then must figure out a way to put a stop to their sinister plan. Along the way, they each discover that they possess extraordinary powers.

Hulu previously renewed the series for Season 2. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Ready for more of this weekend’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Amazon has renewed Sneaky Pete for Season 3, which will shift production from New York to Los Angeles. The announcement was first made Saturday at the streamer’s portion of the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

* AMC has announced that its limited series adaptation of John le Carré’s The Little Drummer Girl will launch in November. In addition, the network has released a series of first-look photos — featuring cast members Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as Becker, Michael Shannon (Waco) as Kurtz and Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) as Charlie — which you can view by clicking here.

* Empire has cast Sense8 vet Toby Onwumere in the recurring role of Kai, a war correspondent and love interest for Jamal, our sister site Deadline reports. The Fox drama returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c.

RELATEDEmpire Promotes Nicole Ari Parker to Series Regular for Season 5

* Amazon has greenlit new drama series The Expatriates, adapted from the Janice Y.K. Lee novel of the same name. “Set against the sensational backdrop of ‘The Vertical City’ of Hong Kong,” the series will explore “the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community where affluence is celebrated, friendships are intense but knowingly temporary, and personal lives, deaths and marriages are played out publicly — then retold with glee,” per the official logline. Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films is producing the show, though she is not attached to star. The scripts will be penned by Alice Bell (The Slap).

* Roberta Colindrez (I Love Dick) has joined the cast of Vida Season 2 in the series-regular role of Nico, a new bartender at the family bar, Starz has announced.

* Sundance has announced that Deutschland 86, the long-awaited follow-up to Deutschland 83, will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 25 at midnight.

* Netflix has released a new teaser for Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2, which drops on Friday, Sept. 7:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?