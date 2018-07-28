Jason Segel to Star in, Create AMC Anthology Dispatches From Elsewhere

Jason Segel is returning to the small screen in a very big way.

The How I Met Your Mother alum is set to create and star in the new AMC anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere, TVLine has learned. The cable network announced the news during its portion of the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday.

The hour-long anthology series — which counts Garrett Basch (The Night Of), Scott Rudin and Eli Bush (The Newsroom) among its EPs — is about “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” and “come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined,” per the official logline.

“AMC has a proven history of finding shows that rise above, in every sense, and we think Dispatches from Elsewhere will be an incredible addition to that club,” AMC programming president David Madden said in a statement. “This is a very special project based on a truly unique premise and peopled by vivid characters, all driven by Jason’s wildly creative vision. We’re thrilled for audiences to see this bold, witty and enthralling series.”

“I am thrilled to be telling this story at AMC,” Segel added. “I truly could not imagine a better team and a more perfect home for this material.”

Dispatches From Elsewhere marks Segel’s first TV project since HIMYM ended its nine-season run in 2014. He has since starred in the critically acclaimed David Foster Wallace biopic The End of the Tour, as well as fellow indie films The Discovery and Come Sunday. His screenplay credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets. He’s also co-authored two young-adult novels, Nightmares! and Otherworld.

