Time Bandits Adaptation Eyed at Apple

It’s not The Lord of the Rings, but Apple is turning another fantasy film into a TV series: The tech giant is nearing a deal to adapt the 1981 cult favorite Time Bandits for its upcoming streaming service, according to our sister site Deadline.

Co-written and directed by Terry Gilliam (12 Monkeys, The Fisher King), Time Bandits centers on an imaginative boy who’s whisked away on a time-traveling journey by a group of dwarves looking to steal riches throughout history. Along the way, they run into famous figures like Napoleon Bonaparte and Robin Hood and get mixed up in epic adventures. The film became a surprise hit at the U.S. box office and remains a treasured classic for sci-fi and fantasy fans. The cast includes Sean Connery, Shelly Duvall, John Cleese (as Robin Hood), Ian Holm (as Napoleon) and Katherine Helmond.

Gilliam will serve as an executive producer on the Apple adaptation, if it goes to series. But that’s a big “if” at this point, since Apple now has more than a dozen TV shows in the works — see the gallery above for a quick rundown of what’s already on tap — and we still don’t have a launch date (or even a name) for its streaming service.