Julie Chen Reacts to Les Moonves Allegations: 'I Support My Husband'

Julie Chen is standing by embattled husband Les Moonves following an explosive New Yorker investigation in which six women accused the CBS CEO of sexual misconduct.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the host of CBS’ The Talk and Big Brother said, “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Four of the women — Illeana Douglas, Janet Jones, Christine Peters and Dinah Kirgo — spoke on the record with The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow about their interactions with Moonves. They detailed incidents of unwanted kissing and touching by Moonves, as well as intimidation, that occurred across multiple decades.

Moonves acknowledged that “there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”