TVLine Items: Will & Grace Adds Chelsea, The Crown Casting and More

Haven’t seen Chelsea lately? You will next season on Will & Grace: Chelsea Handler is set to appear on the NBC comedy as “a high-powered lesbian,” according to EW.com.

Handler will play Donna Zimmer, a client of Grace’s who starts dating her sister Janet, played by Mary McCormack. No air date for Handler’s appearance has been set; Will & Grace returns to NBC for a tenth season on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c.

After hosting E!’s Chelsea Lately for seven years, Handler moved to Netflix for the talk show Chelsea, which got the axe last year. Her previous TV acting credits include Web Therapy, Whitney and The Good Wife.

* The Crown has cast Josh O’Connor (Ripper Street) to play Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey (Allied) to play the Queen Mother, in Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix period drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

* MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will kick off its second season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Aug. 23, according to our sister site Deadline. Watch a teaser:

* Emmy winner Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Ava DuVernay scripted drama Central Park Five, based on the infamous 1989 case of five New York City teens wrongly convicted of rape. Huffman will play Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor who led the D.A.’s sex crimes division at the time.

* Netflix’s baking competition Nailed It! will return this December with seven holiday-themed episodes, as inexperienced home bakers try to recreate festive baked goods for a $10,000 prize.

* Judith Light (Transparent, Who’s the Boss) has joined the cast of Facebook Watch’s Queen America in the recurring role of Regina, the former pageant coach who transformed Vicki (Catherine Zeta-Jones) from a trailer park girl into the pageant-circuit queen she is today.

* Netflix has handed a 10-episode series order to zombie comedy Daybreak, based on Brian Ralph’s graphic novel, per Deadline. The series centers on a high school outcast who’s searching for his missing girlfriend amid gangs and the undead in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California.

* Paramount Network has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary I Am Paul Walker, about the life and tragic death of the Fast and the Furious star, which airs Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9/8c: