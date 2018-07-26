BoJack Horseman Reruns Head to Comedy Central in First for Netflix

Comedy Central isn’t horsin’ around: The cable network has nabbed the exclusive linear TV rights to the Netflix animated comedy BoJack Horseman — the first such syndication deal for a Netflix original series.

Season 1 episodes of BoJack will debut on Comedy Central on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10:30/9:30c, immediately following the Season 22 premiere of South Park. Select BoJack episodes will also be available to stream on Comedy Central’s website and app.

Comedy Central celebrated the move with a quick primer for BoJack newbies:

“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so BoJack Horseman is a perfect fit in our lineup,” Comedy Central general manager Tanya Giles said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be the first to put BoJack on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity? Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Debuting in August 2014, BoJack stars Will Arnett as former sitcom star BoJack Horseman, who has fallen into a pit of alcohol abuse and self-loathing since his glory days. Aaron Paul co-stars as BoJack’s chipper pal Todd, with Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Amy Sedaris rounding out the main voice ensemble. BoJack‘s fifth season debuts on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 14.