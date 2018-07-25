The Gifted Face a 'More Hostile' World in Season 2 — Plus: Who's to Blame for Ruining the Underground's Best Life?

Who’s really to blame for things going so sideways for the Mutant Underground in Season 1 of The Gifted?

Was it the Struckers who upended Marcos & Co.’s “best life”? Does it date a bit further back to Blink’s arrival? Or did Thunderbird ultimately not run a proper HQ?

Indeed, there was some playful finger pointing going on when several cast members from the Fox series visited TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite to, yes, reflect on the setbacks suffered by the Underground, but also preview Season 2. TVLine's Exclusive Comic-Con 2018 Portraits Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

After the explosive events that capped the freshman finale, Polaris (played by Emma Dumont) is now seen as a “bigot-killer,” and the general world outlook on mutants is “more hostile” then ever, the cast shares. But with a time jump having occured between seasons, Polaris is now quite ready to give birth, and baby daddy Marcos (Sean Teale) is “hellbent” on being there for the blessed event. But will Hellfire ultimately trump hellbent?

Also in the video Q&A:

* The cast talks about the other mutant factions whom the Underground will ally with or oppose, including the idealistic, literally underground Morlocks, and the Purifiers.

* Are the Strucker parents “powering up” to better fight the good fight? Stephen Moyer addresses talk that Amy Acker’s Caitlin might be brandishing a classic weapon, whereas Reed is tempted to tap into that which was “taken away from him as a child.”

* Jamie Chung hints at a secret that Blink is keeping, and her special conflict with the Morlocks.

* Natalie Alyn Lind, Skyler Samuels and Dumont weigh in on whether the Hellfire Club — which boasts has a “bold” leader in Empire vet Grace Byers’ new character — will next set its sights on the other half of Fenris aka Lauren.

* Samuels talks about the Frost sisters starting to display distinct personalities — and possibly growing in number!

* Blair Redford talks about new mutants we will lay eyes on in Season 2.

Fox’s The Gifted returns Sept. 25, now airing Tuesdays at 8/7c.

