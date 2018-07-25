Kendrick Lamar to Appear on Power

Starz has officially announced that Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar will appear as a guest-star on this week’s episode of Power, airing Sunday, July 29 at 8/7c.

No character details have been released ahead of Lamar’s appearance, though the premium cabler hints that the rapper will share scenes opposite 50 Cent’s Kanan. Lamar is a bit of a famous Power fan, ever since he was seen rocking out to the show’s intro alongside 50 Cent in a July 2017 Instagram post.

Sunday’s episode, titled “Happy Birthday,” finds the St. Patricks gathered to celebrate Tariq’s first birthday since Raina’s death. Tasha, meanwhile, finds a shoulder to cry on in Terry Silver; Ghost begins acting reckless after learning that Dre is ready to replace him in the legitimate world; and Kanan and Tariq bond over their shared mistrust of Ghost.

“Kendrick is a once-in-a-generation talent and [series creator] Courtney [A. Kemp], 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power,” executive producer Mark Canton said in a statement. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

To date, Lamar has racked up 12 Grammy Awards — including Best Rap Album for 2015’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” — and six Billboard Music awards. In 2018, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music, in recognition of his fourth studio album “DAMN.”