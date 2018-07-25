Julianna Margulies to Star in Nat Geo's Virus Thriller Miniseries The Hot Zone

Julianna Margulies is back to battling viruses again: The ER veteran has signed on to star in National Geographic’s miniseries adaptation of The Hot Zone, TVLine has learned.

Based on the bestselling 1995 nonfiction book, The Hot Zone is “a dramatic, fact-based thriller” chronicling the origins of the Ebola virus and its arrival on U.S. soil. Margulies will play Dr. Nancy Jaax, a real-life U.S. Army scientist who “put her life on the line to head off the outbreak before it spread to the human population.”

RELATEDJulianna Margulies Reveals Why She Nixed The Good Fight Season 1 Guest Stint

“Julianna is dream casting for the role of Dr. Nancy Jaax,” Nat Geo executive vice president Carolyn Bernstein said in a statement. “Her rare combination of warmth, strength, humor and intelligence are the perfect recipe to make this terrifying true story feel relatable, grounded and human.”

A three-time Emmy winner, Margulies first broke out as nurse Carol Hathaway on the hit NBC medical drama ER, and then starred as attorney Alicia Florrick on CBS’ The Good Wife. Currently, she co-stars as magazine executive Kitty Montgomery on AMC’s Dietland.