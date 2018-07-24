Goldbergs Cast Hints at Disastrous Fallout From Season 5 Cliffhanger, Laments Long Overdue Vacation Ep

Goldbergs patriarch Jeff Garlin is still struggling to wrap his head around the sitcom’s big Season 5 cliffhanger — primarily because he, well, can’t recall what actually happened. “I did not know Barry was getting engaged,” an oblivious Garlin amusingly confessed to TVLine over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con when asked to tease the fallout from his TV son’s surprise betrothal to Lainey in last May’s finale. “Did he ask her to marry him?”

The brain lapse left Garlin’s onscreen wife Wendi McLendon-Covey both shaken and stupefied. “You don’t remember the last episode of last season?” the actress hilariously marveled, before pointedly reminding him, “You were there when we filmed it.”

It may be a moot point anyway since, as McLendon-Covey teased, there’s very little chance the engagement will stick. “Whenever people in their late teens say, ‘I’m gonna get married!’ you know that’s exactly what they’re not going to do,” she shared.

Also in the above Q&A, the cast named Vacation as the ’80s homage they’d most like to see the series tackle next, Garlin revealed the real reason it took five years for the The Goldbergs to make it to #SDCC, and AJ Michalka made a bld scheduling prediction about her midseason-debuting Goldbergs spinoff, Schooled.

