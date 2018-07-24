PaleyFest Fall Lineup: The Rookie, Charmed, Last Man Standing and More

ABC’s Rookie cop, The CW’s Charmed sisters and Fox’s Last Man Standing will be among the characters highlighted at this fall’s PaleyFest events.

The Paley Center for Media on Tuesday announced the lineup for its annual Fall TV Previews series, which will include panels and screenings for both new and returning shows.

Other freshman fare that will appear at PaleyFest includes ABC’s A Million Little Things, Hulu’s Castle Rock and Lifetime’s You.

The 12th annual event will take place Sept. 6-16 at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 27, at 9 am PT; you can purchase them here.

The full lineup and list of panelists is below.

Sept. 6: Netflix’s Atypical and BoJack Horseman (7 pm)

Atypical: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy Paine and EPs Robia Rashid and Mary Rohlich

BoJack Horseman: Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, production designer Lisa Hanawalt and supervising director Mike Hollingsworth

Sept. 7: Hulu’s I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, Castle Rock and The First (7 pm)

I Love You, America: Sarah Silverman

Castle Rock: Creator Sam Shaw

Sept. 8: ABC’s The Kids Are Alright, The Rookie and A Million Little Things (1:30 pm)

The Kids Are Alright: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore and creator Tim Doyle

The Rookie: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter and creator Alexi Hawley

Sept. 8: The CW’s All American and Charmed (6:30 pm)

All American: Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, EPs April Blair and Sarah Schechter, consulting producer Spencer Paysinger and producer Robbie Rogers

Charmed: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and EPs Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin and Jennie Snyder Urman

Sept. 9: Lifetime’s You and History’s Project Blue Book (1:30 pm)

You: Penn Badgley, EPs Sera Gamble and Sarah Schechter and author Caroline Kepnes

Project Blue Book: Michael Malarkey

Sept. 9: Epix’s Get Shorty (6:30 pm)

Creator Davey Holmes and director Adam Arkin

Sept. 10: NBC’s I Feel Bad, Manifest and New Amsterdam (7 pm)

I Feel Bad: Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Madhur Jaffrey, Brian George and EPs Aseem Batra and Julie Anne Robinson

Sept. 12: CBS’ The Neighborhood, Happy Together and Magnum P.I. (7 pm)

The Neighborhood: Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs

Happy Together: Damon Wayans, Jr., Amber Stevens West and Felix Mallard

Sept. 13: Fox’s The Cool Kids, Last Man Standing and Hell’s Kitchen (7 pm)

The Cool Kids: David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, Leslie Jordan and EPs Patrick Walsh and Charlie Day

Last Man Standing: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson

Sept. 16: Telemundo’s Nicky Jam: El Ganador (6:30 pm)

Creator Jessy Terrero and EP Sergio Lazarov

Which PaleyFest event are you most looking forward to? Tell us in the comments below!