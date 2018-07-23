Wicked Tuna's Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge Dead at 28 — See NatGeo's Tribute

Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, who appeared on the National Geographic Channel reality series Wicked Tuna, has died at the age of 28.

Though an official cause of death has not been released, Fudge passed away on Thursday, July 19, according to a page set up by his family on the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home, which is located in Hampton, N.H.

Tributes to Fudge are still being posted to the page, both by those who knew him personally as well as those who invited him into their living rooms via Wicked Tuna. “You were a good guy and a good friend,” reads one post. “I’ll never forget you, you were one of a kind. The world is a little less bright with you gone.”

Based in Gloucester, Mass., Wicked Tuna premiered in 2012 and follows a group of commercial tuna fishermen competing to catch fish in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Per a tweet from Wicked Tuna‘s Twitter account, National Geographic Channel and Pilgrim Studios were “saddened to learn that … Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.”

The show also went dark on its Twitter account during Sunday’s episode in tribute: