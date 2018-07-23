Salvation's Santiago Cabrera Talks Internet Shutdown (!), Whether Darius and Grace Will Heat Back Up

We are still shuddering from the Salvation team’s desperate move to delay deposed POTUS Monroe Bennett’s plan for a U.S. government coup, by shutting down the entire damn Internet.

So when Santiago Cabrera visited TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite, I had to wonder: Who on the CBS series’ cast would most be rattled by being forced to go (gasp) offline?

After calling out one of his castmates, Cabrera then delved into the new crisis stemming from Salvation‘s on-screen Internet outage, and how Darius might help Grace get her video of the Supreme Court justice’s pivotal ruling from the hospital to the White House, with violent mobs ruling the streets of D.C.

Darius “always has a trick up his sleeve,” his portrayer says with a wink. But even if the good guys crack this nutty particular nut, the killer asteroid thriller then “goes in some crazy directions.”

Might one of those directions find Darius ceasing to play it cool and pick things up where he and Grace quite emotionally left things off at the close of Season 1?

“It’s kind of the impossible love story,” he answers, “but….” Well, you’ll need to press play above to find out what the future holds for “Gracius.”

CBS’ Salvation airs Mondays at 9/8c.

