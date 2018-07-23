Gotham's David Mazouz Talks Final Season's 'Incredible' Start, Bruce vs. [Spoiler], His Big Mustache Wish

This spring presented “a very rocky road” for David Mazouz, as he awaited word on the fate of Gotham.

As rumors swirled that the Fox series would be cancelled, and thus finished with its Season 4 finale, Mazouz recalls, "I was mainly upset for the fans [because] we didn't make it to Batman. This show has an end point, and we didn't get to get there."

But come mid-May, Mazouz literally hit the brakes upon emerging from the screening of a superhero movie, natch, and getting signaled their would be a fifth and final run of episodes, to air at midseason.

During his visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite, Mazouz opens up about what that final-season news means to him, and a few of the things he hopes to see happen (…or grow) before the series fades to Bat-black.

Bruce Wayne’s portrayer then raves about the “really incredible” first four scripts of the farewell run, which starts filming this week, teasing that viewers might not necessarily know who stayed behind in Gotham before a series of explosions cut the island metropolis off from the rest of the world.

Mazouz also says that over the course of the final 10 episodes, Bruce will go mano a mano with some top-shelf villains, including one whose name starts with a tell-tale initial. Lastly, before we wrap things up, he addresses whether Gotham will pull a Smallville and let Bruce truly “suit up” — and if so, will he be hitting the gym in preparation!

