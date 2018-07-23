TVLine Items: Chicago Med Adds Two Docs, 2 Dope Queens Return and More

NBC’s Chicago Med is staffing up: Molly Bernard (Younger) and Colby Lewis (One Tree Hill) are joining the Season 4 cast on a recurring basis, according to our sister site Deadline.

Both will play third-year medical students beginning their clinical rotations. Bernard plays Elsa, an arrogant know-it-all, and Lewis plays Terry, a star football player who gave up sports to go to medical school. Med‘s fourth season debuts Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c.

Bernard is a series regular on TV Land’s Younger, now in its fifth season, as quirky pal Lauren. She’s also appeared on Transparent and High Maintenance. Lewis is a stage veteran who appeared in the Chicago production of Hamilton.

* 2 Dope Queens, featuring Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, will return to HBO in 2019 for a second series of four hour-long specials, HBO announced Monday.

* Showtime’s The Chi has promoted Shamon Brown Jr. (Papa), Barton Fitzpatrick (Reg) and Michael Epps (Jake) to series regulars for Season 2.

* The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air Jan. 6, 2019, with nominations set to be announced on Thursday, Dec. 6. It has not yet been determined which network will broadcast the ceremony.

* Season 2 of Snatch — Sony Crackle’s adaptation of the 2000 film — will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 13, with all 10 episodes becoming available for streaming.

* Sabrina Gennarino (The Walking Dead) has been cast in The Purge, USA Network and Syfy’s upcoming adaptation of the film franchise. Per THR, she will play a character named Madelyn.

* Syfy has debuted a new trailer for graphic novel adaptation Deadly Class, debuting in 2019:

* Fox has released a trailer for its Cosmos follow-up, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, premiering in 2019:

