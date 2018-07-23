Castle Rock Team Likens Stephen King to 'Charlie From Charlie's Angels' — Plus, Sissy Spacek's Sign-On Fears

It wasn’t REDЯUM that gave Sissy Spacek pause about signing on to appear in Stephen King’s Castle Rock but REDSCRIPT.

“I’m really thrilled to be a part of this,” the Oscar winner told Michael Ausiello during a visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con video suite with her co-stars and the show’s EPs. But “when I read the script, I thought, ‘Why in the hell did they give it to me on red paper?’ Took me a long time to read it on red paper!” (She probably knows by now that the red paper is a security measure that makes a script harder to copy.)

Even after reading the crimson-colored pilot, the erstwhile Carrie White remained nervous about joining Season 1. “We really didn’t have that much information except what they told us,” she said. “So it was a leap of faith. That’s as scary as the show is.”

Also included in the Q&A, EP Dustin Thomason discusses the challenge of telling “a story that felt like a song written in the key of Stephen King,” fellow EP Sam Shaw reveals how the author is “kind of like Charlie from Charlie’s Angels” and one actor is called out for having as their favorite King adaptation Pit Sematary — yes, Pit Sematary.

