Black Lightning Cast: Season 2 Is Full of Consequences, a 'Maniacal' Tobias and... Drake as the New [Spoiler]?

Black Lightning may have vanquished a lotta evil at the end of Season 1, but he and the fam will have to face some consequences when the CW series powers back up on Tuesday, Oct. 9

With a season of exposition and newly realized powers now behind the Pierces, “We don’t have to explain anymore,” Cress Williams noted during the cast’s visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite. “I feel like [showrunner] Salim [Akil] said, ‘Let’s drop a bomb and see what happens!’ So it’s not accidental that our first episodes are called ‘The Book of Consequences,'” showing the aftermath of a Season 1 where “everybody [on the team] got dirty.” TVLine's Exclusive Comic-Con 2018 Portraits Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Williams, Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain then go on to discuss the struggles now being faced by the Pierces, including Jennifer’s discomfort with her powers and Anissa’s need to juggle Thunder with romance. (Though on the latter front, Nafessa confirms, “I got a lot on my plate!”)

Also on tap during the rollicking video Q&A:

* Damon Gupton suspects Inspector Henderson soon will get wise to his friend Jefferson’s moonlighting (moonlightning?).

* James Remar comments on Gambi’s role as the crimefighting family’s “eccentric uncle.”

* Marvin “Krondon” Jones III predicts that the contents of Tobias’ mysterious briefcase will “send him into an overdose” of being maniacal and diabolical.”

Remar also sheds light on some deleted scenes that proved Gambi’s fine work as a tailor… McClain and I debate whether Jen should take back Khalil aka Painkiller… and a final spoiler dropped by yours truly triggers the suggestion of some very special guest casting.

