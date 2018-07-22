Riverdale Casts Penelope Ann Miller as Archie's Ms. Wright in Season 3

Accused killer Archie Andrews’ chances of being acquitted just got a whole lot worse. Penelope Ann Miller has joined the Riverdale cast in the recurring role of Ms. Wright, the district attorney who will be prosecuting the ginger hunk in Season 3 for the murder of Shadow Lake denizen Cassidy, it was announced at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday.

According to the CW drama’s official description, Ms. Wright is “savvy and eloquent,” and “with a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who is capable of committing a heinous crime.” (Really, how hard could that be, considering that the teenage dream shagged his teacher, is best friends with the new leader of the Serpents and worked as a henchman for Hiram, the very mobster who framed him for this crime?)

Miller’s small-screen credits include American Crime, Mistresses and Men of a Certain Age. She also played Donna Hanover in Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story and Mary Kay Letourneau in All-American Girl: The Mary Kay Letourneau Story. But she’s probably best known for her work in features, such as Kindergarten Cop, Biloxi Blues and Carlito’s Way (for which she was Golden Globe-nominated).

Riverdale returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 8/7c on The CW.