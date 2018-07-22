Nathan Fillion Talks Rookie Vs. Castle, Dr. Horrible Nostalgia and That Unexpected Firefly Spoof

Since Nathan Fillion is playing the LAPD’s oldest newbie cop in ABC’s fall drama The Rookie, he’s the butt of a lot of geezer jokes. And he’s fine with that. “It’s really hard to make people laugh,” he told Michael Ausiello during a visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite Saturday. “It’s very easy to let people to laugh at you.”

Besides, the Castle vet isn’t hung up on age, at least not anymore. “I actually had a bit of an epiphany this weekend — a total flip,” he said. “I can list off 20 mistakes I can see everybody making that I won’t make anymore because I’ve lived through this, guys. I can tell you how that’s gonna end. I have wisdom.”

Fillion also has his work cut out for him in trying to make The Rookie as big a hit as Castle was, especially since the former’s John Nolan is so different from the latter’s Rick Castle. But divorcé John’s situation “is the new cultural norm,” he suggested. “When I was growing up, I feel like people stayed married. Now, divorce is the norm, and men my age… their life changes entirely. They’re no longer needed as a father figure [or] a breadwinner… careers sometimes halt, and they’re left without a job to do. So men start over.”

Also included in the Q&A are Fillion’s reactions to seeing Con-goers dressed as characters from Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog and his explanation for how he wound up spoofing Firefly on American Housewife. Press PLAY on the video above to see all that — plus the moment he turned the tables on his interviewer — then hit the comments. Do you think you’ll be able to love John as much as you did Rick?