The Flash Cast Video: Will Barry and Iris Get Along With Their Grown Daughter?

When last we tuned into The Flash, the Mystery Girl we had been glimpsing all season long introduced herself as Barry and Iris' grown daughter, Nora. But will Team Flash believe the lass' claim?

In a word or two, ultimately yes. “We’re pretty gullible,” Candice Patton shared during the cast’s visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite. But the acceptance of Nora’s identity won’t be instant. As leading man Grant Gustin noted, “We have been tricked at the beginning of every season!”

Gustin, Patton and TV daughter Jessica Parker Kennedy then detail which insta-parent is most eager to get to know Nora — and which of them, in turn, the speedster from the future is “pumped” to meet.

From there, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Hartley Sawyer and EP Todd Helbing join in to talk about Season 5’s Big Bad aka Cicada (to be played by American Pie‘s Chris Klein); hint at which flavor of Wells we’ll be getting this time around; ponder the true origin of Caitlin’s frosty powers; and tease brand-new romantic entanglements (including for the new Wells, who apparently is named Sherloque).

To finish things up, I then make a shameless, selfish bid to get Marlize back in some capacity. Who among Team Flash shares in my love for The Thinker’s badass and sexy Mechanic? Press play above to hear all that and more!

