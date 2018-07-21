Who’s ready to go back to Mystic Falls?

The CW on Saturday released the official first look at Legacies, the next chapter in the ever-growing Vampire Diaries saga, during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con, introducing fans to a few new faces — while reuniting them with a few old favorites. (Most notably, the sizzle reel features a look at Alaric and Caroline/Jo’s all-grown-up daughters Lizzie and Josie!)

We also get a feel for the show’s overall theme — the exploration of what classifies someone as a “villain” — by way of a dramatic voiceover from Klaus and Hayley’s daughter:

“My name is Hope Mikaelson. I come from a long line of the villains in your stories. I’m the daughter of a werewolf and a vampire, the granddaughter of an evil witch. They call me the Tribrid, I’m the only one of my kind. I’m born from evil, fighting every day to be good. There’s no place in the world for someone like me, except one, the Salvatore School. The locals think we’re a school for troubled rich kids — the troubled part is true.”

She continues, “This is a story of magic. Of secrets and betrayals. First loves and first heartbreaks. It’s a story of friendship and family, of battling our own demons so we can face the monsters around us. This is a story, our story, of trying to be normal in a world that’s anything but. The only question is: Will we be its heroes, or its villains?”

Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c on The CW. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of Legacies, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.