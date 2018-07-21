Donald Trump Heading to Family Guy — Plus: Plans to Honor Adam West

Peter Griffin will soon relocate from 31 Spooner St. to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Family Guy is set to introduce President Donald Trump in an upcoming episode of Season 17, EW.com reports. The announcement was first made at a joint Family Guy/American Dad panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The episode (airdate TBA) will find Trump hand-selecting Peter as his new White House communications director after learning that the Quahog Brewery shipping clerk is an expert seller of fake news. As a result, the Griffins pack up their things and move to Washington D.C., only for Meg to have an “unfortunate encounter” with POTUS that results in him getting into an “epic battle” with her father. (Suffice it to say, Peter will probably be out of the job faster than Anthony Scaramucci.)

In addition, co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin revealed that Family Guy will honor the late Adam West by renaming the local high school; James Woods Regional High School will now be known as Adam West High. That same episode will find Quagmire and Brian facing off in Quahog’s mayoral race to succeed West.

Family Guy also screened a sizzle reel with footage from Season 17, which pokes fun at Kanye West, Stranger Things and Netflix’s overwhelming selection of stand-up comedy specials:

Family Guy Season 17 kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 9/8c. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.