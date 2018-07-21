Colony Cancelled After Three Seasons

Bad news for fans of USA Network’s Colony: The sci-fi drama’s Season 3 finale is actually going to be the series finale, our sister site Deadline reports. The cable network has cancelled the show, which starred Lost alum Josh Holloway and Prison Break’s Sarah Wayne Callies.

In its first two seasons, the show, created by Lost vet Carlton Cuse and Ryan J. Condal, was the No. 1 cable scripted series on Thursday nights in total viewers. After the series moved production from California to Canada — and was switched from its Thursday time slot to Wednesdays — the slight erosion in viewership that had occurred between Seasons 1 and 2 increased. Season 3 thus far has averaged 760,000 total viewers and under a 0.2 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), down sharply from its sophomore run’s 814K/0.26. (Season 3 also marked the first overseen by Condal and Wes Took instead of Cuse, whose attention was taken by other projects, including his Jack Ryan series for Amazon.)

The Season 3 — and now the entire series’ — finale airs Wednesday, July 25. What’s your reaction to the cancellation news? Was there a point at which you felt the show veered off course? Or is this just a bad call by USA Network?