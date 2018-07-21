S.H.I.E.L.D.: Jeff Ward Promoted to Series Regular for Season 6

Spoiler alert!…? Deke Shaw apparently still is with us, given that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has upped Jeff Ward to series regular for Season 6, airing next summer.
Ward joined the ABC series last season, as Coulson & Co. found themselves transported not only into outer space, but quite a ways into the future. There, they were quickly befriended by Deke, whom we ultimately learned was no less than Jemma and Fitz’s grandson, by way of the couple’s yet-to-be-born daughter.
As Season 5 drew to a close, and one timeline’s version of Fitz met his maker (in a most grisly fashion), Deke’s fate was theoretically up in the air, given that the newlywed FitzSimmons had yet to conceive (let alone produce) a child. Or did they? Or is the prime timeline’s Fitz, currently en route to the future, fated to be the baby’s daddy?
But once again, SH.I.E.L.D. doesn’t return until next summer, after the yet-to-be-titled “Avengers 4” hits theaters.