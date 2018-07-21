S.H.I.E.L.D.: Jeff Ward Promoted to Series Regular for Season 6

Spoiler alert!…? Deke Shaw apparently still is with us, given that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has upped Jeff Ward to series regular for Season 6, airing next summer. TVLine's Exclusive Comic-Con 2018 Portraits Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Ward joined the ABC series last season, as Coulson & Co. found themselves transported not only into outer space, but quite a ways into the future. There, they were quickly befriended by Deke, whom we ultimately learned was no less than Jemma and Fitz’s grandson, by way of the couple’s yet-to-be-born daughter.

As Season 5 drew to a close, and one timeline’s version of Fitz met his maker (in a most grisly fashion), Deke’s fate was theoretically up in the air, given that the newlywed FitzSimmons had yet to conceive (let alone produce) a child. Or did they? Or is the prime timeline’s Fitz, currently en route to the future, fated to be the baby’s daddy?

I dunno.

EW.com first reported on Ward’s promotion.

But once again, SH.I.E.L.D. doesn’t return until next summer, after the yet-to-be-titled “Avengers 4” hits theaters.