Vikings Gets Season 5B Return Date, Trailer Full of Bloody Sibling Rivalry

History's Vikings delivered unto the San Diego Comic-Con not one but two bits of goodness on Friday: the awaited premiere date for the back half of Season 5, plus a reallllly intense trailer for brotherly loggerheads and bloodshed to come.

When last we tuned into the dysfunctional warrior family drama, the divide between the Lothbrok family climaxed with Ragnar’s sons battling each other to rule the world. That led to Ivar the Boneless vowing vengeance on his betrayers with a direct target on Lagertha’s back. Last seen in an unstable state and losing her appearance as a fierce Viking warrior, Lagertha was she will regain her spot in Kattegat as its rightful leader.

Returning Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9/8c, Season 5 opens with the return of a legendary Viking, the famous Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), who causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar becoming its king. As Bjorn and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age, the likes of which have never been seen. But Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar, and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a God on earth.

Watch the Season 5B trailer above.

Season 6 of Vikings, which will also run a robust 20 episodes, is already in production in Ireland.