Star Trek: Discovery Crew Previews Captain Pike's Arrival, 'Funny-Colored Uniforms,' Season 2's Spock Situation

There were light years to cover when the Star Trek: Discovery cast beamed into TVLine's San Diego Comic-Con interview suite on Friday.

For starters, after regaling everyone — including new addition Anson Mount, who is playing Captain Christopher Pike — with my half-scale replica TOS communicator, TVLine invited the cast to reflect on the CBS All Access series’ biggest Season 1 twists. Captain Lorca’s true agenda of course topped their collective list, but which other “secret identity” ranked a close second?

The group, including cocreator/new co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman and executive producer Heather Kadin, then got to previewing Season 2 and how the Discovery crew will react to crossing paths with the Enterprise and its esteemed Captain Pike. That topic of course triggers talk of Pike’s science officer, Mr. Spock, and whether he will be seen or conveniently “on shore leave,” I suggested. But based on the new trailer, it turns out I was not far off the mark! (Thus far, it has only been suggested that a young Spock will be seen, in flashbacks to Burnham’s childhood.)

Also in the video Q&A: Sonequa Martin-Green says that Burnham and Tyler (Shazad Latif) may have unfinished business; Mary Chieffo previews L’Rell’s tenuous grip of the Klingon empire, Mary Wiseman talks about Tilly’s growing confidence (and new personal struggles); and Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz reveal how how Stamets and Culber’s “epic love story” might continue, even though the latter of the marrieds is dead!